In the last trading session, 15,968,546 shares of the Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:MARA) were traded, and its beta was 4.6. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.1, and it changed around $2.4 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.05 Billion. MARA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.41, offering almost -14.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 99.19% since then. We note from Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 21.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 40.21 Million.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MARA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA): Trading Information

Instantly MARA has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.9% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $44.87 on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.13% year-to-date, but still up 0.5118 over the last five days. On the other hand, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.18 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -30.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MARA is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -30.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.3%. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 78.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 50% per year for the next five years.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Biggest Investors

Toroso Investments, LLC, with 1.56% or 1.27 Million shares worth $13.27 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1189975 shares worth $12.42 Million, making up 1.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 734.63 Thousand shares worth around $7.67 Million, which represents about 0.9% of the total shares outstanding.