In today’s recent session, 10,214,637 shares of the Luokung Technology Corp.(NASDAQ:LKCO) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.53, and it changed around -$0.12 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $474.23 Million. LKCO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.86, offering almost -152.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 77.78% since then. We note from Luokung Technology Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 32.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.6 Million.

Luokung Technology Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LKCO as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Luokung Technology Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO): Trading Information Today

Although LKCO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.66 on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.24% year-to-date, but still up 0.4913 over the last five days. On the other hand, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) is -0.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.94 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.2%. Luokung Technology Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -162% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.83% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares, and 9.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.55%. Luokung Technology Corp. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Sicart Associates LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.16% of the shares, which is about 3.12 Million shares worth $2.12 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.11% or 301.2 Thousand shares worth $204.82 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.