In the last trading session, 1,077,738 shares of the Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.(NYSE:LCTX) were traded, and its beta was 1.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.43, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $392.78 Million. LCTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.13, offering almost -28.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.13% since then. We note from Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 Million.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LCTX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX): Trading Information

Although LCTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.58- on Friday, Mar 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.38% year-to-date, but still up 0.3729 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) is -0.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.85 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.2, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 155.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LCTX is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $8.8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +262.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 64.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $780Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. to make $780Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $514Million and $386Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 51.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 102.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.4%. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -71% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.05% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 35.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.67%. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 88 institutions, with Broadwood Capital, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 22.67% of the shares, which is about 34.01 Million shares worth $59.85 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.14% or 6.21 Million shares worth $10.93 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3474464 shares worth $6.12 Million, making up 2.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.48 Million shares worth around $4.36 Million, which represents about 1.65% of the total shares outstanding.