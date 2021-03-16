In the last trading session, 1,267,464 shares of the LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.(NYSE:LITB) were traded, and its beta was 0.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.9, and it changed around $0.47 or 0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $435.93 Million. LITB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.69, offering almost -45.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.13% since then. We note from LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 442.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 870.37 Million.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LITB as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB): Trading Information

Instantly LITB has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.7% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.13- on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.54% year-to-date, but still up 0.2914 over the last five days. On the other hand, LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) is -0.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 315.86 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -23.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LITB is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -23.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (LITB) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $78.49 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. to make $77.08 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $65.65 Million and $64.36 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15%. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 101% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 45% per year for the next five years.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.08% of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. shares, and 9.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.79%. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. stock is held by 14 institutions, with IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.78% of the shares, which is about 6.46 Million shares worth $16.4 Million.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd., with 2.27% or 2.54 Million shares worth $6.45 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify International Online Retail ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 76128 shares worth $193.37 Thousand, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 59.16 Thousand shares worth around $161.5 Thousand, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.