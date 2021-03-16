In today’s recent session, 1,108,985 shares of the VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) have been traded, and its beta is 2.6. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.58, and it changed around -$0.32 or -0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $151.08 Million. EGY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.48, offering almost -34.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.7, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 72.87% since then. We note from VAALCO Energy, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 616.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 403.15 Million.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY): Trading Information Today

Although EGY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.19- on Friday, Mar 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.46% year-to-date, but still down -0.1959 over the last five days. On the other hand, VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) is -0.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 174.22 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.43 day (s).

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $103.3 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect VAALCO Energy, Inc. to make $103.3 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $84.52 Million and $84.52 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.6%. VAALCO Energy, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 2% per year for the next five years.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.91% of VAALCO Energy, Inc. shares, and 43.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.6%. VAALCO Energy, Inc. stock is held by 63 institutions, with Tieton Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.64% of the shares, which is about 3.83 Million shares worth $6.78 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 6.47% or 3.73 Million shares worth $6.6 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2183682 shares worth $3.87 Million, making up 3.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 745.16 Thousand shares worth around $1.32 Million, which represents about 1.29% of the total shares outstanding.