In the last trading session, 2,362,936 shares of the Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:SHLS) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $38, and it changed around $3.16 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.33 Billion. SHLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.04, offering almost -15.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.32% since then. We note from Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.37 Million.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended SHLS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 7.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SHLS is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $49. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +28.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 190.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Biggest Investors

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Fidelity Balanced Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1560300 shares worth $52.94 Million, making up 1.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Balanced Fund held roughly 1.4 Million shares worth around $47.36 Million, which represents about 1.53% of the total shares outstanding.