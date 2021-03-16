In today’s recent session, 41,383,054 shares of the Enzo Biochem, Inc.(NYSE:ENZ) have been traded, and its beta is 0.9. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.85, and it changed around $0.89 or 0.3% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $182.48 Million. ENZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.85, offering almost -25.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.56, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 59.48% since then. We note from Enzo Biochem, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 232.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 324.73 Million.

Enzo Biochem, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ENZ as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Enzo Biochem, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ): Trading Information Today

Instantly ENZ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 29.9% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.85- on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.56% year-to-date, but still up 0.4188 over the last five days. On the other hand, Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.89 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 42.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENZ is forecast to be at a low of $5.5 and a high of $5.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +42.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 42.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (ENZ) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -64%. Enzo Biochem, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.17% of Enzo Biochem, Inc. shares, and 62.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.99%. Enzo Biochem, Inc. stock is held by 113 institutions, with Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.74% of the shares, which is about 5.62 Million shares worth $14.16 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.84% or 3.76 Million shares worth $9.46 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Evermore Global Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 2702559 shares worth $5.86 Million, making up 5.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Evermore Global Value Fd held roughly 2.61 Million shares worth around $6.57 Million, which represents about 5.44% of the total shares outstanding.