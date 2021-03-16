In today’s recent session, 1,584,212 shares of the Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.(NYSE:BIOX) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.33, and it changed around $1.36 or 0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $450.84 Million. BIOX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.86, offering almost -57.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.61% since then. We note from Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 56.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 62.74 Million.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BIOX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSE:BIOX): Trading Information Today

Instantly BIOX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $17.94 on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 37.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.8% year-to-date, but still up 0.4195 over the last five days. On the other hand, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSE:BIOX) is 0.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.8 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.72, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 38.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BIOX is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $16.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +43.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) projections and forecasts

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +75.53 percent over the past six months and at a -133.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +44.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 183.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.7%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 115.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSE:BIOX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 83.38% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares, and 1.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.37%. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. stock is held by 9 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.35% of the shares, which is about 133.94 Thousand shares worth $830.42 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.04% or 14.91 Thousand shares worth $92.42 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.