In the last trading session, 1,035,245 shares of the Kaixin Auto Holdings(NASDAQ:KXIN) were traded, and its beta was -0.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.31, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $215.59 Million. KXIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.4, offering almost -304.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.4, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 87.92% since then. We note from Kaixin Auto Holdings’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.55 Million.

Kaixin Auto Holdings stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended KXIN as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN): Trading Information

Although KXIN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.6% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.44- on Friday, Mar 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.11% year-to-date, but still up 0.1493 over the last five days. On the other hand, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) is -0.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 662.39 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 186.59 day(s).

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Kaixin Auto Holdings earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 89.6% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares, and 0.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.03%. Kaixin Auto Holdings stock is held by 8 institutions, with Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.41% of the shares, which is about 254.6 Thousand shares worth $949.66 Thousand.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.34% or 205.84 Thousand shares worth $767.77 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 55136 shares worth $202.35 Thousand, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 31.87 Thousand shares worth around $116.96 Thousand, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.