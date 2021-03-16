In today’s recent session, 4,778,855 shares of the JetBlue Airways Corporation(NASDAQ:JBLU) have been traded, and its beta is 1.7. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.85, and it changed around -$0.79 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.52 Billion. JBLU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.6, offering almost -3.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.3% since then. We note from JetBlue Airways Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.09 Million.

JetBlue Airways Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended JBLU as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. JetBlue Airways Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.76 for the current quarter.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU): Trading Information Today

Although JBLU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $21.73 on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.43% year-to-date, but still up 0.024 over the last five days. On the other hand, JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) is 0.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.94 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.83, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -14.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JBLU is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $24. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +15.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -42.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) projections and forecasts

JetBlue Airways Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +75.36 percent over the past six months and at a -60.04% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 49.7%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -319% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 56.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 63.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $634.21 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect JetBlue Airways Corporation to make $1.08 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.59 Billion and $215Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -60.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 400.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -34.9%. JetBlue Airways Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -355.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.86% of JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, and 70.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.87%. JetBlue Airways Corporation stock is held by 411 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 12% of the shares, which is about 37.93 Million shares worth $551.45 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.6% or 27.18 Million shares worth $395.23 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 8742057 shares worth $127.11 Million, making up 2.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 8.68 Million shares worth around $124.45 Million, which represents about 2.75% of the total shares outstanding.