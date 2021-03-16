In the last trading session, 5,661,284 shares of the IT Tech Packaging, Inc.(NYSE:ITP) were traded, and its beta was 0.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.73, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $72.35 Million. ITP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.45, offering almost -98.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.58% since then. We note from IT Tech Packaging, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.07 Million.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ITP as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP): Trading Information

Instantly ITP has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.76 on Thursday, Mar 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.31% year-to-date, but still up 0.179 over the last five days. On the other hand, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) is -0.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.45 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 584.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ITP is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +584.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 584.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.2%. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 120.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19% of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. shares, and 2.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.73%. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.79% of the shares, which is about 548.25 Thousand shares worth $305.1 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC, with 0.22% or 156.42 Thousand shares worth $87.05 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.