In the last trading session, 3,303,139 shares of the InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.(NASDAQ:NVIV) were traded, and its beta was 1.5. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.17, and it changed around $0 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40Million. NVIV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.69, offering almost -129.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.26% since then. We note from InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.89 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.15 Million.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NVIV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV): Trading Information

Although NVIV has showed a red trend with a performance of 0% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.41 on Thursday, Mar 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.44% year-to-date, but still up 0.1584 over the last five days. On the other hand, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) is -0.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.48 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 3105.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVIV is forecast to be at a low of $37.5 and a high of $37.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +3105.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3105.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 73.2%. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 96.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.35% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares, and 7.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.09%. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.33% of the shares, which is about 111.47 Thousand shares worth $90.29 Thousand.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with 0.17% or 59.1 Thousand shares worth $47.87 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 142802 shares worth $167.08 Thousand, making up 0.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 43.91 Thousand shares worth around $51.37 Thousand, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.