In the last trading session, 15,420,582 shares of the Intec Pharma Ltd(NASDAQ:NTEC) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.96, and it changed around $1.37 or 0.3% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.53 Million. NTEC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.82, offering almost -165.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.2, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.09% since then. We note from Intec Pharma Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 278.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 772.78 Million.

Intec Pharma Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NTEC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Intec Pharma Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.85 for the current quarter.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC): Trading Information

Instantly NTEC has showed a green trend with a performance of 29.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.49- on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.73% year-to-date, but still up 0.5361 over the last five days. On the other hand, Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 545.49 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 118.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NTEC is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $13. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +118.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 118.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Intec Pharma Ltd earnings are expected to increase by 85% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.74% of Intec Pharma Ltd shares, and 21.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.91%. Intec Pharma Ltd stock is held by 29 institutions, with Meitav Dash Investments Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.12% of the shares, which is about 241.81 Thousand shares worth $834.23 Thousand.

AdvisorShares Investments, LLC, with 2.1% or 82.76 Thousand shares worth $285.53 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 388008 shares worth $1.58 Million, making up 9.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 15.09 Thousand shares worth around $61.56 Thousand, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.