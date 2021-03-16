In the last trading session, 21,001,299 shares of the InspireMD, Inc.(NYSE:NSPR) were traded, and its beta was 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.92, and it changed around $0.19 or 0.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $107.82 Million. NSPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.48, offering almost -60.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.57% since then. We note from InspireMD, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.76 Million.

InspireMD, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NSPR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. InspireMD, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR): Trading Information

Instantly NSPR has showed a green trend with a performance of 24.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.96 on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.68% year-to-date, but still up 0.1547 over the last five days. On the other hand, InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR) is -0.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.6 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.05, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 14.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NSPR is forecast to be at a low of $1.05 and a high of $1.05. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +14.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

InspireMD, Inc. (NSPR) projections and forecasts

InspireMD, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +153.53 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +90.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 137.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $900Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect InspireMD, Inc. to make $1.1 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $1.03 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -13%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. InspireMD, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 90.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.03% of InspireMD, Inc. shares, and 2.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.21%. InspireMD, Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.05% of the shares, which is about 1.24 Million shares worth $423.77 Thousand.

Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.17% or 202.11 Thousand shares worth $68.9 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.