In today’s recent session, 1,660,990 shares of the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional(NYSE:SID) have been traded, and its beta is 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.63, and it changed around $0.31 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.19 Billion. SID at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.24, offering almost -9.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 84.62% since then. We note from Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.72 Million.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SID as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID): Trading Information Today

Instantly SID has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.72- on Friday, Mar 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.11% year-to-date, but still up 0.105 over the last five days. On the other hand, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.62 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.12, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 22.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SID is forecast to be at a low of $6.46 and a high of $9.78. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +47.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) projections and forecasts

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +111.37 percent over the past six months. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -75% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 166.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.76 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Companhia Siderurgica Nacional to make $1.35 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $1.21 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 46.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.3%. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional earnings are expected to increase by 112.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -3.41% per year for the next five years.

SID Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.09 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.07. It is important to note, however, that the 1.09% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares, and 2.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.71%. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock is held by 102 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.5% of the shares, which is about 6.92 Million shares worth $41.16 Million.

Capital Growth Management L.P., with 0.35% or 4.87 Million shares worth $28.98 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and CGM Focus Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 4197860 shares worth $14.99 Million, making up 0.3% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, CGM Focus Fund held roughly 3.72 Million shares worth around $22.13 Million, which represents about 0.27% of the total shares outstanding.