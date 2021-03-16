In the last trading session, 1,910,959 shares of the Hims & Hers Health, Inc.(NYSE:HIMS) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.14, and it changed around $0.37 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.06 Billion. HIMS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.4, offering almost -57.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.4, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.76% since then. We note from Hims & Hers Health, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.02 Million.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HIMS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS): Trading Information

Instantly HIMS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $16.62 on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.11% year-to-date, but still up 0.2444 over the last five days. On the other hand, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) is -0.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.73 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 21.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HIMS is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $23. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +42.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.