In the last trading session, 4,308,950 shares of the Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:GHSI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.64, and it changed around -$0.2 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $64.38 Million. GHSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.4, offering almost -218.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.5% since then. We note from Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.96 Million.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GHSI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI): Trading Information

Although GHSI has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.95- on Thursday, Mar 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.0688 over the last five days. On the other hand, Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) is -0.6% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 74.39 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.48 day(s).

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.9%. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 22.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s Biggest Investors

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.07% or 72.4 Thousand shares worth $180.26 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 380184 shares worth $946.66 Thousand, making up 0.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 123.02 Thousand shares worth around $306.32 Thousand, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.