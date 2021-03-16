In the last trading session, 9,656,732 shares of the Greenpro Capital Corp.(NASDAQ:GRNQ) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.88, and it changed around $0.49 or 0.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $170.51 Million. GRNQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.15, offering almost -44.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 90.28% since then. We note from Greenpro Capital Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.4 Million.

Greenpro Capital Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GRNQ as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Greenpro Capital Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ): Trading Information

Instantly GRNQ has showed a green trend with a performance of 20.5% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.08- on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.4% year-to-date, but still up 0.4328 over the last five days. On the other hand, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.22 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 177.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRNQ is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +177.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 177.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -49.8%. Greenpro Capital Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 84.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 71.88% of Greenpro Capital Corp. shares, and 2.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.19%. Greenpro Capital Corp. stock is held by 7 institutions, with CVI Holdings, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.69% of the shares, which is about 1Million shares worth $2.05 Million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.06% or 38.24 Thousand shares worth $78.39 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.