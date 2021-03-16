In today’s recent session, 1,391,103 shares of the Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.87, and it changed around $1 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.29 Billion. GNOG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.18, offering almost -44.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.31% since then. We note from Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.74 Million.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GNOG as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG): Trading Information Today

Instantly GNOG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.6% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $19.18 on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.04% year-to-date, but still up 0.285 over the last five days. On the other hand, Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 801.1 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 292.37 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 35.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GNOG is forecast to be at a low of $24 and a high of $27. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +43.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (GNOG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.92% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. shares, and 41.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.94%. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. stock is held by 70 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.02% of the shares, which is about 1.49 Million shares worth $29.27 Million.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., with 3.44% or 1.27 Million shares worth $25.06 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.