In the last trading session, 7,589,260 shares of the UP Fintech Holding Limited(NASDAQ:TIGR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.6, and it changed around -$1.14 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.19 Billion. TIGR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.5, offering almost -70.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 90.75% since then. We note from UP Fintech Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.03 Million.

UP Fintech Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended TIGR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR): Trading Information

Although TIGR has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.8% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $24.58 on Friday, Mar 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.85% year-to-date, but still up 0.3541 over the last five days. On the other hand, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) is -0.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.03 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.35, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 29.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TIGR is forecast to be at a low of $21.69 and a high of $38.6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +70.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. UP Fintech Holding Limited earnings are expected to increase by 82.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.38% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares, and 4.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.32%. UP Fintech Holding Limited stock is held by 32 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.15% of the shares, which is about 1.37 Million shares worth $10.84 Million.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with 0.93% or 1.1 Million shares worth $8.73 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 58846 shares worth $928.59 Thousand, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 37.67 Thousand shares worth around $299.07 Thousand, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.