In the last trading session, 5,574,800 shares of the Romeo Power, Inc.(NYSE:RMO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.09, and it changed around $0.3 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.79 Billion. RMO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.9, offering almost -176.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.24% since then. We note from Romeo Power, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.63 Million.

Romeo Power, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended RMO as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Romeo Power, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO): Trading Information

Instantly RMO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $14.61 on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.37% year-to-date, but still up 0.5021 over the last five days. On the other hand, Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) is -0.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.58 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.2, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 64.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RMO is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +183.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Romeo Power, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.