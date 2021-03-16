In the last trading session, 1,089,150 shares of the Poshmark, Inc.(NASDAQ:POSH) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.69, and it changed around $1.06 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.65 Billion. POSH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $104.98, offering almost -115.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $44.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.41% since then. We note from Poshmark, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 Million.

Poshmark, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended POSH as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 38.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that POSH is forecast to be at a low of $52 and a high of $85. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +74.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Poshmark, Inc. (POSH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Poshmark, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -236.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s Biggest Investors

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 137800 shares worth $9.62 Million, making up 1.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth Fund held roughly 16.3 Thousand shares worth around $1.14 Million, which represents about 0.2% of the total shares outstanding.