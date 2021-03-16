In the last trading session, 3,499,667 shares of the Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp.(NYSE:NGA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.61, and it changed around $2.92 or 0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $822.99 Million. NGA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.25, offering almost -71.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.6, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.42% since then. We note from Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.26 Million.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NGA as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NGA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA)’s Biggest Investors

Alberta Investment Managament Corp, with 3.6% or 1.44 Million shares worth $25.55 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.