In today’s recent session, 5,111,781 shares of the Liquid Media Group Ltd.(NASDAQ:YVR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.75, and it changed around -$0.36 or -0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.46 Million. YVR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.48, offering almost -26.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.27, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.82% since then. We note from Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 955.9 Million.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended YVR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Liquid Media Group Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR): Trading Information Today

Although YVR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.41- on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.72% year-to-date, but still up 0.4462 over the last five days. On the other hand, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) is 0.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 55.05 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 700% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YVR is forecast to be at a low of $22 and a high of $22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +700% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 700% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.4%. Liquid Media Group Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 62.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.84% of Liquid Media Group Ltd. shares, and 11.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.21%. Liquid Media Group Ltd. stock is held by 9 institutions, with J. Goldman & Co., L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.06% of the shares, which is about 550Thousand shares worth $858.06 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.22% or 23.41 Thousand shares worth $36.53 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.