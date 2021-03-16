In the last trading session, 3,079,909 shares of the Lemonade, Inc.(NYSE:LMND) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $109.98, and it changed around $5.44 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.74 Billion. LMND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $188.3, offering almost -71.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $44.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.89% since then. We note from Lemonade, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.28 Million.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND): Trading Information

Instantly LMND has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.2% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $111.7 on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.1% year-to-date, but still up 0.2678 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) is -0.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.72 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.1 day(s).

Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Lemonade, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -47% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 21.9% per year for the next five years.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.34% of Lemonade, Inc. shares, and 29.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.08%. Lemonade, Inc. stock is held by 167 institutions, with Softbank Group Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 19.55% of the shares, which is about 11.98 Million shares worth $1.47 Billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 5.36% or 3.28 Million shares worth $402.08 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 941310 shares worth $65.2 Million, making up 1.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 395.54 Thousand shares worth around $48.45 Million, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.