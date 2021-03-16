In the last trading session, 1,751,266 shares of the IZEA Worldwide, Inc.(NASDAQ:IZEA) were traded, and its beta was 2.8. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.5, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $245.31 Million. IZEA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.45, offering almost -65.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 98.44% since then. We note from IZEA Worldwide, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.46 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.69 Million.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended IZEA as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA): Trading Information

Instantly IZEA has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.59- on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.47% year-to-date, but still up 0.3433 over the last five days. On the other hand, IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.81 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -33.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IZEA is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -33.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect IZEA Worldwide, Inc. to make $5.5 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.83 Million and $4.76 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -14.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18%. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 57.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10% per year for the next five years.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.27% of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. shares, and 1.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.06%. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.45% of the shares, which is about 789.56 Thousand shares worth $1.44 Million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.47% or 255.61 Thousand shares worth $465.22 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 767747 shares worth $1.4 Million, making up 1.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 216.09 Thousand shares worth around $1.04 Million, which represents about 0.4% of the total shares outstanding.