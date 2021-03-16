In the last trading session, 3,902,908 shares of the Future FinTech Group Inc.(NASDAQ:FTFT) were traded, and its beta was 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.64, and it changed around $0.6 or 0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $395.35 Million. FTFT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.29, offering almost -70.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 90.21% since then. We note from Future FinTech Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.4 Million.

Future FinTech Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended FTFT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Future FinTech Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT): Trading Information

Instantly FTFT has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.88- on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.53% year-to-date, but still up 0.4188 over the last five days. On the other hand, Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) is -0.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 852.2 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 63.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.3, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 115.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FTFT is forecast to be at a low of $14.3 and a high of $14.3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +115.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 115.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.9%. Future FinTech Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 94.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.9% of Future FinTech Group Inc. shares, and 0.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.74%. Future FinTech Group Inc. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Anson Funds Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.69% of the shares, which is about 971.53 Thousand shares worth $1.83 Million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, with 1.6% or 918.03 Thousand shares worth $1.73 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.