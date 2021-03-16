In today’s recent session, 4,741,204 shares of the Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II(NYSE:BFT) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.66, and it changed around $0.16 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.97 Billion. BFT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.57, offering almost -17.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.6, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.38% since then. We note from Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.26 Million.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BFT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II shares, and 0.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.03%. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II stock is held by 2 institutions, with Third Point, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.41% of the shares, which is about 5Million shares worth $75.5 Million.

Wells Fargo & Company, with 3.17% or 4.65 Million shares worth $70.24 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wells Fargo Discovery Fd and John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2334800 shares worth $35.26 Million, making up 1.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd held roughly 639.22 Thousand shares worth around $9.65 Million, which represents about 0.44% of the total shares outstanding.