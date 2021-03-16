In today’s recent session, 45,837,450 shares of the Churchill Capital Corp IV(NYSE:CCIV) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.14, and it changed around $2.45 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.94 Billion. CCIV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.86, offering almost -108.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.6, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 69.17% since then. We note from Churchill Capital Corp IV’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 26.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 49.07 Million.

Churchill Capital Corp IV stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CCIV as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Churchill Capital Corp IV earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Churchill Capital Corp IV shares, and 28.3% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.3%. Churchill Capital Corp IV stock is held by 58 institutions, with Millennium Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.59% of the shares, which is about 7.43 Million shares worth $74.37 Million.

Karpus Management Inc, with 3.4% or 7.03 Million shares worth $70.37 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1138230 shares worth $11.39 Million, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund held roughly 1.04 Million shares worth around $10.45 Million, which represents about 0.5% of the total shares outstanding.