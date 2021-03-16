In the last trading session, 2,332,622 shares of the Celsius Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:CELH) were traded, and its beta was 2.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.6, and it changed around $3.41 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.53 Billion. CELH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $70.66, offering almost -45.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 93.37% since then. We note from Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.59 Million.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH): Trading Information

Instantly CELH has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $62.72 on Wednesday, Mar 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.1165 over the last five days. On the other hand, Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) is -0.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.98 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.25 day(s).

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $38.32 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. to make $41.26 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $28.18 Million and $30.04 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 36%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 37.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.3%. Celsius Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -26.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 60.62% of Celsius Holdings, Inc. shares, and 54.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 138.35%. Celsius Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 164 institutions, with Arcus Capital Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 12.82% of the shares, which is about 9.3 Million shares worth $467.73 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.22% or 2.34 Million shares worth $117.51 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 827625 shares worth $44.2 Million, making up 1.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 807.55 Thousand shares worth around $40.63 Million, which represents about 1.11% of the total shares outstanding.