In the last trading session, 2,313,794 shares of the Aurora Mobile Limited(NASDAQ:JG) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.27, and it changed around $0.67 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $725.58 Million. JG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11, offering almost -75.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.4, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.67% since then. We note from Aurora Mobile Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.69 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.19 Million.

Aurora Mobile Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended JG as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Aurora Mobile Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG): Trading Information

Instantly JG has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.42- on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.76% year-to-date, but still up 0.3841 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 598.71 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 142.89 day(s).

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Aurora Mobile Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -21.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.46% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares, and 21.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.77%. Aurora Mobile Limited stock is held by 10 institutions, with IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 12.17% of the shares, which is about 10.98 Million shares worth $39.08 Million.

FIL LTD, with 8.87% or 8Million shares worth $28.47 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.