In today’s recent session, 21,685,739 shares of the Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.(NASDAQ:ANCN) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.27, and it changed around $0.8 or 0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.03 Million. ANCN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.55, offering almost -100.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 90.32% since then. We note from Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.22 Million.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ANCN as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN): Trading Information Today

Instantly ANCN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 17.9% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.20- on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.09% year-to-date, but still up 0.0573 over the last five days. On the other hand, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 65.17 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 29.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -81.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ANCN is forecast to be at a low of $1 and a high of $1. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -81.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -81.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 60.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.82% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. shares, and 3.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.59%. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.15% of the shares, which is about 85.48 Thousand shares worth $147.87 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.94% or 69.65 Thousand shares worth $120.5 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.