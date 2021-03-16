In today’s recent session, 11,077,447 shares of the Freeport-McMoRan Inc.(NYSE:FCX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.7, and it changed around -$1.26 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.66 Billion. FCX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.1, offering almost -9.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 86.5% since then. We note from Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.04 Million.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended FCX as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX): Trading Information Today

Although FCX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $37.61 on Thursday, Mar 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.37% year-to-date, but still up 0.0517 over the last five days. On the other hand, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.18 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.44, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FCX is forecast to be at a low of $28 and a high of $55. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +54.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) projections and forecasts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +127.17 percent over the past six months and at a 325.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +387.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1800% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.74 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. to make $5.29 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.8 Billion and $3.13 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 69.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 68.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.3%. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 344.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 40.08% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.77% of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares, and 73.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.38%. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock is held by 1037 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.47% of the shares, which is about 152.72 Million shares worth $3.97 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.29% or 120.86 Million shares worth $3.14 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 40967973 shares worth $1.07 Billion, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 32.84 Million shares worth around $854.37 Million, which represents about 2.25% of the total shares outstanding.