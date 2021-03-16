In the last trading session, 2,974,833 shares of the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.(NASDAQ:FRSX) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.88, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $450.58 Million. FRSX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.15, offering almost -54.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 94.16% since then. We note from Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.29 Million.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended FRSX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX): Trading Information

Instantly FRSX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.60- on Friday, Mar 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.93% year-to-date, but still up 0.3068 over the last five days. On the other hand, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) is -0.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.97 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.13, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 15.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRSX is forecast to be at a low of $5.25 and a high of $13. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +64.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 43.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares, and 1.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.36%. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.53% of the shares, which is about 342.43 Thousand shares worth $1.4 Million.

Psagot Investment House Ltd., with 0.49% or 311.46 Thousand shares worth $1.27 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.