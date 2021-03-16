In today’s recent session, 1,367,968 shares of the First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.2, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.79 Billion. AG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.01, offering almost -39.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.8, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 72.09% since then. We note from First Majestic Silver Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.61 Million.

First Majestic Silver Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. First Majestic Silver Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG): Trading Information Today

Although AG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $17.54 on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.28% year-to-date, but still up 0.063 over the last five days. On the other hand, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.65 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.66 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.34, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AG is forecast to be at a low of $11.25 and a high of $21.41. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +24.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -34.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) projections and forecasts

First Majestic Silver Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +48.41 percent over the past six months and at a 44.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 42.8%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 200% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.8%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -31.03%. First Majestic Silver Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 250% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 46.8% per year for the next five years.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.08% of First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, and 34.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.48%. First Majestic Silver Corp. stock is held by 242 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.66% of the shares, which is about 23.75 Million shares worth $319.18 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 3.58% or 7.96 Million shares worth $106.99 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 13026815 shares worth $175.08 Million, making up 5.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 9.56 Million shares worth around $128.48 Million, which represents about 4.29% of the total shares outstanding.