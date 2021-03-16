EHang Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended EH as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. EHang Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH): Trading Information

Although EH has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $54.75 on Wednesday, Mar 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.44% year-to-date, but still up 0.4627 over the last five days. On the other hand, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) is -0.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.2 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.23 day(s).

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. EHang Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by 7.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.25% of EHang Holdings Limited shares, and 1.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.13%. EHang Holdings Limited stock is held by 13 institutions, with Aviva PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.34% of the shares, which is about 108.21 Thousand shares worth $2.28 Million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 0.26% or 83.06 Thousand shares worth $1.75 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.