In today’s recent session, 16,021,421 shares of the Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.83, and it changed around -$0.46 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2Billion. EBON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.95, offering almost -38.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.8, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.91% since then. We note from Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 38.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.12 Million.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended EBON as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON): Trading Information Today

Although EBON has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.71 on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.75% year-to-date, but still up 0.4965 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) is 0.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.51 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day (s).

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Ebang International Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.69% of Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.8% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.9%. Ebang International Holdings Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Toroso Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.53% of the shares, which is about 661.71 Thousand shares worth $4.02 Million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with 0.12% or 150.01 Thousand shares worth $910.55 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 457311 shares worth $2.78 Million, making up 0.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 77.02 Thousand shares worth around $395.09 Thousand, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.