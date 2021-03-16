In the last trading session, 1,046,308 shares of the Dragon Victory International Limited(NASDAQ:LYL) were traded, and its beta was 0.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.98, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.28 Million. LYL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.94, offering almost -149.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.07% since then. We note from Dragon Victory International Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 903.22 Million.

Dragon Victory International Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LYL as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL): Trading Information

Although LYL has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.37 on Wednesday, Mar 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.15% year-to-date, but still up 0.2453 over the last five days. On the other hand, Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) is -0.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 262.27 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.29 day(s).

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.4%. Dragon Victory International Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -34.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.08% of Dragon Victory International Limited shares, and 0.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.39%. Dragon Victory International Limited stock is held by 2 institutions, with HRT Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.47% of the shares, which is about 54.69 Thousand shares worth $127.97 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.41% or 47.93 Thousand shares worth $112.15 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.