In the last trading session, 2,102,261 shares of the DoorDash, Inc.(NYSE:DASH) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $140.69, and it changed around -$1.34 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.23 Billion. DASH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $256.09, offering almost -82.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $130, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.6% since then. We note from DoorDash, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.53 Million.

DoorDash, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended DASH as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. DoorDash, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $172.57, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 22.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DASH is forecast to be at a low of $150 and a high of $195. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +38.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. DoorDash, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 31.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.72% of DoorDash, Inc. shares, and 29.5% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.17%. DoorDash, Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 21.7% of the shares, which is about 62.97 Million shares worth $8.99 Billion.

SC US (TTGP) Ltd, with 17.93% or 52.03 Million shares worth $7.43 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1045221 shares worth $149.21 Million, making up 0.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 1.04 Million shares worth around $148.19 Million, which represents about 0.36% of the total shares outstanding.