In today’s recent session, 2,643,956 shares of the Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) have been traded, and its beta is 2.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.15, and it changed around -$0.22 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.02 Billion. COTY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.44, offering almost -3.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 71.04% since then. We note from Coty Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.61 Million.

Coty Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended COTY as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Coty Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY): Trading Information Today

Although COTY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.4% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.60- on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.3% year-to-date, but still up 0.0715 over the last five days. On the other hand, Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) is 0.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.92 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.24 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.64, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -16.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COTY is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +9.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coty Inc. (COTY) projections and forecasts

Coty Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +166.95 percent over the past six months and at a -118.75% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +112.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 98% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -32.8%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.05 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Coty Inc. to make $866.53 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.53 Billion and $922.1 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -31.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.6%. Coty Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 72.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -5.9% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 62.31% of Coty Inc. shares, and 45.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 121.08%. Coty Inc. stock is held by 389 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.14% of the shares, which is about 31.73 Million shares worth $222.74 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.51% or 26.92 Million shares worth $188.97 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 8691603 shares worth $61.02 Million, making up 1.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 7.41 Million shares worth around $47.21 Million, which represents about 0.97% of the total shares outstanding.