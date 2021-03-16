In today’s recent session, 3,017,898 shares of the China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:SXTC) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.3, and it changed around -$0.21 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.68 Million. SXTC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.12, offering almost -122.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.888, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.39% since then. We note from China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.35 Million.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SXTC as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC): Trading Information Today

Although SXTC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.57- on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.75% year-to-date, but still up 0.2922 over the last five days. On the other hand, China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) is -0.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 327.34 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 139.29 day(s).

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -655.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.