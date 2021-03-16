In the last trading session, 1,433,007 shares of the Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.(NASDAQ:BKEP) were traded, and its beta was 2.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.43, and it changed around $0.36 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $142.24 Million. BKEP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.53, offering almost -2.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.55% since then. We note from Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 428.09 Million.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BKEP as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP): Trading Information

Instantly BKEP has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.53- on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.72% year-to-date, but still up 0.372 over the last five days. On the other hand, Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) is 0.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 72.49 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -41.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BKEP is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $2. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -41.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -41.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (BKEP) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29.81 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. to make $47.9 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $91.51 Million and $95.9 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -67.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -50.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17%. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. earnings are expected to increase by 208.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4% per year for the next five years.

BKEP Dividend Yield

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 04 – May 10, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.21 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 5.21% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 14.93% per year.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.05% of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. shares, and 22.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.6%. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Zazove Associates Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.38% of the shares, which is about 2.63 Million shares worth $5.23 Million.

DG Capital Management, LLC, with 5.94% or 2.45 Million shares worth $4.87 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 2126752 shares worth $3.59 Million, making up 5.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd held roughly 242.35 Thousand shares worth around $336.87 Thousand, which represents about 0.59% of the total shares outstanding.