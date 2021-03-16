In the last trading session, 1,042,746 shares of the Barnes & Noble Education, Inc.(NYSE:BNED) were traded, and its beta was 2.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.98, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $461.38 Million. BNED currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.54, offering almost -6.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 87.64% since then. We note from Barnes & Noble Education, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 725.97 Million.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BNED as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.57 for the current quarter.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED): Trading Information

Instantly BNED has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.54- on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.93% year-to-date, but still up 0.2119 over the last five days. On the other hand, Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) is 0.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.04 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 5.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BNED is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +11.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) projections and forecasts

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +249.42 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +32.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 41.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -22.1%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $230.46 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. to make $244.6 Million in revenue for the quarter ending July 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $256.89 Million and $220.53 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32%. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -54.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.52% of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. shares, and 58.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.14%. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. stock is held by 119 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.77% of the shares, which is about 3.48 Million shares worth $16.18 Million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 6.15% or 3.16 Million shares worth $14.69 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 2107707 shares worth $7.65 Million, making up 4.1% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 1.95 Million shares worth around $9.06 Million, which represents about 3.79% of the total shares outstanding.