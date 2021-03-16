In the last trading session, 2,123,426 shares of the Auris Medical Holding Ltd.(NASDAQ:EARS) were traded, and its beta was 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.26, and it changed around -$0.14 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.64 Million. EARS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.6, offering almost -54.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.74% since then. We note from Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.96 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.01 Million.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended EARS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS): Trading Information

Although EARS has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.25- on Tuesday, Mar 09 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.63% year-to-date, but still up 0.2456 over the last five days. On the other hand, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) is 0.2% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 110.9 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 36.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.3, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 235.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EARS is forecast to be at a low of $14.3 and a high of $14.3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +235.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 235.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 55.5%. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 84.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.05% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares, and 0.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.51%. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.86% of the shares, which is about 63.92 Thousand shares worth $167.47 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.85% or 63.02 Thousand shares worth $165.11 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.