In the last trading session, 2,041,199 shares of the Atlas Crest Investment Corp.(NYSE:ACIC) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.92, and it changed around -$0.23 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $682.5 Million. ACIC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.6, offering almost -70.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.9% since then. We note from Atlas Crest Investment Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.46 Million.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ACIC as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (ACIC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. shares, and 9.6% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.6%. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. stock is held by 1 institutions, with Linden Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.34% of the shares, which is about 3.17 Million shares worth $31.88 Million.

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, with 5% or 2.5 Million shares worth $25.15 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.