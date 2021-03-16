In the last trading session, 1,851,450 shares of the Artelo Biosciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARTL) were traded, and its beta was 3.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.12, and it changed around $0.15 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.31 Million. ARTL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.67, offering almost -73.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.451, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.73% since then. We note from Artelo Biosciences, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.59 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.87 Million.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL): Trading Information

Instantly ARTL has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.60- on Wednesday, Mar 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.9% year-to-date, but still up 0.3947 over the last five days. On the other hand, Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) is -0.2% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.85 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 183.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARTL is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +230.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 135.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -25.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.82% of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. shares, and 28.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.3%. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.39% of the shares, which is about 60.88 Thousand shares worth $44.44 Thousand.

Northern Trust Corporation, with 0.08% or 12.52 Thousand shares worth $9.14 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.