In the last trading session, 6,127,636 shares of the ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.(NASDAQ:CNET) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.68, and it changed around $0.54 or 0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $115.09 Million. CNET currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.19, offering almost -68.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.33% since then. We note from ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.49 Million.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CNET as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 69.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNET is forecast to be at a low of $6.25 and a high of $6.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +69.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 69.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.3%. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 91.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10% per year for the next five years.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.54% of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares, and 5.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.58%. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.29% of the shares, which is about 74.47 Thousand shares worth $100.53 Thousand.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with 0.04% or 10.87 Thousand shares worth $14.68 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.