In today’s recent session, 8,756,930 shares of the KE Holdings Inc.(NYSE:BEKE) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $70.9, and it changed around $11.4 or 0.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $80.53 Billion. BEKE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.4, offering almost -11.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.79, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.16% since then. We note from KE Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.35 Million.

KE Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BEKE as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. KE Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE): Trading Information Today

Instantly BEKE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 19.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $72.49 on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.17% year-to-date, but still up 0.3377 over the last five days. On the other hand, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.85 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.95 day(s).

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. KE Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -69.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.57% per year for the next five years.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.9% of KE Holdings Inc. shares, and 14.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.52%. KE Holdings Inc. stock is held by 234 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.98% of the shares, which is about 17.63 Million shares worth $1.09 Billion.

SC US (TTGP) Ltd, with 1.23% or 10.96 Million shares worth $674.78 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 5388537 shares worth $318.46 Million, making up 0.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 4.46 Million shares worth around $274.32 Million, which represents about 0.5% of the total shares outstanding.