In the last trading session, 1,305,853 shares of the BELLUS Health Inc.(NASDAQ:BLU) were traded, and its beta was 0.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.58, and it changed around $0.31 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $354.65 Million. BLU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.03, offering almost -162.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.11% since then. We note from BELLUS Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 Million.

BELLUS Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BLU as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.93, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 73.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLU is forecast to be at a low of $2.6 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +162.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -43.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. BELLUS Health Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 1.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.94% of BELLUS Health Inc. shares, and 47.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.83%. BELLUS Health Inc. stock is held by 71 institutions, with Point72 Asset Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.94% of the shares, which is about 6.22 Million shares worth $19.03 Million.

Avidity Partners Management, LP, with 7.31% or 5.73 Million shares worth $17.52 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Strategic Advisers International Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 255650 shares worth $825.75 Thousand, making up 0.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF held roughly 32.08 Thousand shares worth around $98.15 Thousand, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.