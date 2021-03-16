In today’s recent session, 5,085,221 shares of the American Well Corporation(NYSE:AMWL) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.11, and it changed around -$0.45 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.16 Billion. AMWL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.75, offering almost -97.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.1, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.09% since then. We note from American Well Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.07 Million.

American Well Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended AMWL as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. American Well Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.11, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 58.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMWL is forecast to be at a low of $27 and a high of $45. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +103.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. American Well Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -65.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.62% of American Well Corporation shares, and 24.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.75%. American Well Corporation stock is held by 177 institutions, with Satter Management Company, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.15% of the shares, which is about 6.3 Million shares worth $159.6 Million.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd, with 2.74% or 5.48 Million shares worth $138.91 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1686004 shares worth $42.71 Million, making up 0.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 1.43 Million shares worth around $36.19 Million, which represents about 0.71% of the total shares outstanding.